Courtney Barnett will be releasing her new album, Things Take Time, Take Time very shortly. Her third album is coming on November 12, but in the meantime, the Australian songwriter has given fans an online tool to interact with her music on their own. The new stem mixer tool, which is similar to the one Kanye West released during his nonstop Donda press blitz earlier this year, lets listeners create their own custom versions of the singles off her new album. That means tracks like “Rae Street,” “Before You Gotta Go” and “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To” are all in the mix for fans to alter.

The player was built and designed by Raphael Ong and Sean Lim, who Barnett thanked on Twittter when she posted about the new app. “We have put together an interactive stem mixer on my website,” she wrote. “You can listen & play around w Rae Street, Before You Gotta Go & Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To. more songs added soon. Built and designed Raphael Ong & Sean Lim @rrphl @bgourd05.”

Ever the class act when it comes to crediting those she works with, Barnett followed up with a second tweet identfiying everyone who worked on the songs in question: “t̫h̫i̫n̫g̫s̫ t̫a̫k̫e̫ t̫i̫m̫e̫, t̫a̫k̫e̫ t̫i̫m̫e̫ out Nov 12. Engineered by Simon Berckelman at Golden Retriever Studios. Assistant Engineer Chloe Dadd. co-produced, additional engineering & many instruments by Stella Mozgawa. Mixed by David Wrench. Mastered by Heba Kadry.”

Check out the full mixer on Courtney’s website right here.