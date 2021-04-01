Sharon Van Etten is releasing an anniversary reissue of her Epic album, titled Epic Ten, later this month. The rerelease also includes a collection of covers of the album’s tracks and Van Etten has been releasing a new one every Thursday leading up to the release. Today’s cover comes courtesy of Courtney Barnett and Vagabon, who teamed up for a rendition of “Don’t Do It.”

Ahead of the release, Van Etten shared a post about Barnett and wrote about the friendship they’ve enjoyed over the years: “Courtney Barnett has been an important musical influence on me since 2014, when we first met at The Neptune theater in Seattle. From the first time we met, I felt like I made an immediate friend. From performing together, to having home hangs in between tours, commiserating with the very specific mixed feelings of tour life assimilating back to home life and figuring out the in between as we have been learning how to nurture our domestic lives while paying attention to our creative selves outside of the album and touring cycle. I admire Courtney’s writing style in that she has such a unique and intimate narrative approach while being personal and funny, without giving too much away. I feel connected to her music and perspective, while always wanting to learn more — and as a friend she has offered me guidance and advice while also being an ear when I have been in a rut or when I am in need of a new approach to look at my writing in a new way.⁣”

Listen to Barnett and Vagabon’s cover of “Don’t Do It” above.

Epic Ten is out 4/16 via Ba Da Bing. Pre-order it here.