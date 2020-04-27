The First New Daft Punk Music Since 2013 Is In The Works

When Daft Punk releases new music, it’s a big deal. The issue that fans have is that the French electronic duo doesn’t drop fresh material all that often. Their most recent album was 2013’s Random Access Memories, and before that, it was 2005’s Human After All. That said, their Tron: Legacy soundtrack came in 2010, they contributed to Kanye West’s 2013 album Yeezus, and they featured on a pair of songs from The Weeknd’s 2016 record Starboy.

Still, the point stands: New music from Daft Punk doesn’t come along frequently, especially not full-length releases. It looks like they are working on new material now, though, as a film score is apparently on the way: Influential Italian horror movie director Dario Argento is working on a new film titled Occhiali neri (which translates to Black Glasses), and he says Daft Punk are providing the score.

In a recent interview with Italian publication La Repubblica, Argento said (translated via Google), “They are my admirers, they know all my movies. […] They learned that I was shooting a new film and they called me: ‘We want to work with you.’ [They said], ‘We will send you the first songs shortly.’ They are enthusiastic. They will come to Rome as soon as they can.”

Given the state of the world in light of the current pandemic, it’s not clear how soon Daft Punk would be able to travel to Rome, but based on what Argento said, it seems they’re already working on the score remotely.