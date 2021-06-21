This millennium, Radiohead have performed their early-career hit “Creep” just 40 times (according to setlist.fm), which isn’t too often for a band that has toured in support of six albums during that stretch. While the band has generally shied away from the song, however, Dave Chappelle has taken it over. Reports of the comedian singing the song somewhere pop up from time to time, as he has done so at least a handful of times since 2016.

Now, the saga continues, as Chappelle once again took the stage to bust out his apparent favorite, this time joining Foo Fighters at their massive Madison Square Garden show over the weekend. Towards the end of the band’s main set, Dave Grohl called Chappelle to the stage, and since “Creep” still hits and Chappelle is always a crowd-pleaser, the performance blew the roof off the place.

According to setlist.fm, that wasn’t the only cover of the night. In the middle of the main set, the band covered Queen’s “Somebody To Love,” with Taylor Hawkins (who also fronts a cover band named Chevy Metal, by the way) singing lead vocals and Grohl taking over on drums. During the encore, the band also busted out a rendition of the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing.”

Watch Chappelle and Foo Fighters cover “Creep” above.