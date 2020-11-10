Over the course of the past few months, Dave Grohl has found himself embroiled in a heartwarming feud. Incredibly talented 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell and Grohl have been trading off original songs in a series of drum battles, and now the two have officially decided to write a song together.

In a joint interview with the New York Times, the famous musician and the young prodigy spoke in person (over a video call) for the first time. The two wound up agreeing to write a collboration, but Bushell had just one requirement: it needs to be fast-paced. Grohl also invited Bushell to join Foo Fighters on their next tour, but said that she would have to come out at the end of their set because otherwise she would “steal the show.”

BEST DAY EVER!!! Meeting #davegrohl was one of the most incredible experiences of my life! I can’t believe Dave asked me to write a song with him, join him and the @foofighters on stage AND he is still working on his comeback!!! #EPIC!!! @nytimesmusic pic.twitter.com/szlKXn6U6D — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) November 9, 2020

Elsewhere in the conversation, Bushell said that Grohl is her favorite drummer because he “thrashes the kit really hard.” Grohl then told the story of how he first became aware of Bushell’s talent, saying she first caught his attention when her 2019 cover of Nirvana’s “In Bloom” was forwarded to him by a producer.

“I watched it in amazement, not only because she was nailing all of the parts, but the way that she would scream when she did her drum rolls,” Grohl said. “There’s something about seeing the joy and energy of a kid in love with an instrument. She just seemed like a force of nature.”

