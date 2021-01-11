Dave Grohl Really Wants To Be On His Daughter Violet’s Shoegaze Album

Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet has proven on a few occasions that she got her father’s musical genes; She has shown off her superlative vocal abilities during multiple performances with her father over the past few years. Now it looks like she may be interested in making an album, and if that’s the case, her dad would love to be on it.

In a recent interview with Sunday Times Culture (as NME notes), Grohl said, “I did ask her the other day, ‘If you were to make a record, how do you imagine it would sound?’ And she said, ‘You know, I think somewhere within that shoegaze thing. Oh, and Dad, I need to get this new guitar pedal. It’s called Loveless, and I want my guitar to sound like My Bloody Valentine.’ I was, like, ‘Yes. Yesss!’ [My] next reaction was, ‘Can I be on your record, please?'”

Grohl went on to praise Violet’s musical taste and abilities while also admitting that being his daughter might not be the best thing for her potential music career, saying:

“She’s 14 and already in a deep Bowie phase. I’m not talking about Eighties Bowie or Nineties Bowie — she hasn’t even got to Berlin. All she does is listen to live bootlegs of the Station To Station tour. Or I’ll hear Cocteau Twins coming out of her bedroom. And the Passions. Remember them? ‘I’m In Love With A German Film Star.’ She was born with perfect pitch and a soulful voice and a musical memory that is photographic. She has all the tools she needs. She writes, I see her notebooks and the lyrics she’s written. Part of the thing about becoming a musician is the drive that gives you the desire to do it. In that sense, I may be her biggest handicap. Like, she’s got to be my f*cking daughter? So I try to stay away.”

Find the full interview here.