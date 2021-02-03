Foo Fighters have been rocking consistently since the mid-90s. Over all these years, based on the wide smile Dave Grohl has been sporting a majority of the time, it seems like he has had a lot of wonderful moments with the band. That said, Grohl thinks his favorite one may have actually just happened a few months ago.

Ahead of their 10th studio album, Foo Fighters reflects on their highs, lows, whoas — and how they'd like to go out. https://t.co/cBSmu1MhiE — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 3, 2021

The band sat down with EW for an oral history of the band, and when asked about his favorite moment with the group, Grohl answered, “My favorite moment? It changes every year, honestly. Doing SNL with Dave Chappelle a few months ago on the day they called the election, that might be my new one.”

So it turns out, then, that the band’s promo for the episode was actually prophetic. In it, Grohl makes a nod to the then-uncertain result of the presidential election and jokes, “I’m gonna call it right now: best show ever!”

Meanwhile, one of Taylor Hawkins’ favorite Foo Fighters moments is also SNL-related, as he answered, “Playing Wembley with Led Zeppelin was pretty nuts. Paul McCartney coming into the studio and playing drums on a song that I got to sing. And every time I get to play with Roger Taylor or Brian May [of Queen], that’s really special. It’s just all so surreal. Being Mick Jagger’s backing band on Saturday Night Live, too.”

Check out the full oral history here.