It seems like Dave Grohl is always busy doing one thing or another. One diversion he and his Foo Fighters cohorts occupied themselves with in 2021 was recording an album of Bee Gees covers. The project was good fun, but apparently not everybody was into it, but it’s OK because Grohl actually enjoyed seeing negative reviews the project received.

In a new Rolling Stone interview, Grohl spoke about how the project came to be, saying:

“Listen, we’re not good at vacations. We were at our studio recording live versions of songs for different radio stations. And in the corner of the room, there were two people talking about the Bee Gees documentary, which everybody had seen at this point, except for me. And so I was like, ‘What is up with this f*cking movie? You know what? Let’s record a Bee Gees song. Let’s do ‘You Should Be Dancing.” That’s the most fun I’ve ever had recording a song, and it quite possibly could be the best thing we’ve ever done. We come in the next day… I said, ‘F*ck it, let’s do another Bee Gees song.'”

He went on to note that he’s not sweating the non-positive feedback because the project wasn’t meant to be a huge deal: “We basically made that record in a week, and for no other reason than just to have fun. The best part was when I started reading bad reviews of it. It was truly just to make ourselves smile. Hopefully other people as well.”

Read the full interview here.