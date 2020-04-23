It was revealed recently that a heaping handful of big-time artists would be teaming up to cover Foo Fighters’ classic 2003 single “Times Like These” for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. The recording is out now, and it turns out Foo Fighters members Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins decided to take part as well.

We've brought together some of your favourite artists for a very special #StayHomeLiveLounge cover of 'Times Like These' by Foo Fighters, produced by Fraser T. Smith 🎤💜 Listen Thursday at 12pm on Radio 1 and see the video that evening as part of The Big Night In on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/AIvb91YzCd — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 20, 2020

The performance, which is more on the acoustic side than the original recording, is credited to the “Live Lounge Allstars,” and it also features appearances from a number of artists recording their contributions from their homes. Aside from Grohl and Hawkins, the list includes 5 Seconds Of Summer, Anne-Marie, AJ Tracey, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Celeste, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Dermot Kennedy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Grace Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynne, Mabel, Paloma Faith, Rag N Bone Man, Rita Ora, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sean Paul, Sigrid, Yungblud, and Zara Larsson.

The rendition comes as part of The Big Night In, a fundraising special from BBC and Comic Relief that is set to air today. UK proceeds from the song will be split between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief, while international net profits will go towards the World Health Organization’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

The recording was produced by Fraser T. Smith, who is known for his work with artists like Adele and Stormzy. He said of producing the track:

“It’s humbling to have been asked to produce this amazing single, taking the Foo Fighters’ classic, ‘Times Like These,’ with the Radio 1 Live Lounge team and the incredible collective of artists who have come together to record whilst in isolation. Our vision was to create a stay at home version using phones, pots, pans, and acoustic guitars that would honor the brilliance and honesty of the artists and song, rather than the trickery of an expensive recording studio. We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today. The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time, and I sincerely hope that money raised can help the plight of the unified battle against COVID-19 around the world.”

Listen to the “Times Like These” cover above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.