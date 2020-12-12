Dave Grohl is celebrating Hanukkah this year the best way he knows how — through music. Earlier this week, Grohl decided that Christmas music gets too much attention around this time of the year. So in order place emphasis on the Jewish holiday, Grohl decided that he was going to team up with producer Greg Kurstin for The Hanukkah Sessions where they plan to cover songs by popular Jewish artists for eight days in a row.

Grohl and Kurstin kicked off The Hanukkah Sessions Thursday with an electric cover of Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” after noting the trio are the “only Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers with a lyric about kugel.” But for the second day of Hanukkah, the two musicians decided to pick a song from a hip-hop contemporary: Drake.

With Grohl on drums and Kurstin manning the keyboard, the two delivered a buoyant cover of Drake’s 2016 Views track “Hotline Bling.” Sharing the cover with a tongue-in-cheek statement, Grohl mentioned that Drake has never hid the fact that he was Jewish so that “a generation of Jewish parents could tell their kids ‘if Drake took the time to study for HIS Bar Mitzvah, you can too.'”

You might be surprised to learn that this superstar is… Canadian. He’s never hidden the fact that he was M.O.T. so a generation of Jewish parents could tell their kids “if @Drake took the time to study for HIS Bar Mitzvah, you can too.” Twitterverse, challah at your boy! pic.twitter.com/eyMyuNs5WP — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 12, 2020

Watch Grohl and Kurstin cover Drake’s “Hotline Bling” above.