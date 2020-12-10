Christmas music gets a lot of attention around this time of year. Mariah Carey is back near the top of the charts, and the list of artists who have released original holiday tunes or covers of Christmas classics includes Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, 100 Gecs, Finneas, Phoebe Bridgers, and Justin Bieber, among others. Hanukkah can get lost in the holiday music shuffle, though, but now Dave Grohl is doing something about it: Grohl (who is not Jewish) is teaming up with Greg Kurstin (who is) for “The Hanukkah Session,” for which the pair will cover eight songs by Jewish artists, one for each night of Hanukkah.

Sharing a video announcing the series, Grohl wrote, “With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!!” In the video, Grohl says, “This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists, and releasing one song each night of Hannukah for you.”

This year, Hanukkah begins tonight at sunset, so expect the first song from the series to be released soon.