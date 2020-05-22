Dave Grohl has shifted into storyteller mode lately. He started writing short stories during the pandemic, and he has regaled his followers with tales about run-ins with David Bowie and Prince. Now he is back with the story behind a defining moment of his career: The time he and the rest of Foo Fighters performed with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones at Wembley Stadium in 2008.

Grohl told EW about how he got the pair to join his band for the night, and spoke about the surreal feeling he had when he finally got on stage with them: “When they showed up I couldn’t believe that finally the moment I had been waiting for — to sit on a drum stool, look to my left and see Jimmy Page, look to my right and see John Paul Jones — was actually happening. Just being eight feet away from Jimmy Page as he played this classic song and shredded these classic leads is just so hard to explain. It’s almost as if I had fallen into a Led Zeppelin movie or something. It didn’t even feel real.”

He then expanded on Led Zeppelin’s importance to him and how grateful he us to have performed with Page and Jones:

“Their importance to me is hard to explain because I didn’t take lessons, I don’t understand conventional theory, I can’t read music. But listening to those albums taught me so much. It kind of taught me how to learn, so in a way I almost saw them as more than human — which of course they’re not. They’re wonderful generous people that walk the earth as we do, but to me they just meant so much more that I almost didn’t want to impose any sort of personal relationship on them. Although years later I ended up playing in a band with John Paul Jones and Josh Homme for a while called Them Crooked Vultures, which was amazing because then I did become close friends with John. But every once in a while I’ll see a clip of that Wembley show, and I’ll remember how I felt running up to that stage. Having 60 or 70,000 people singing ‘Everlong,’ it was magical. I’m looking out at my mother, my wife, my daughter, my whole family, just thinking, ‘This wasn’t supposed to happen, this band was never supposed to do this. And I’m so grateful for all the other things in my life, but I’d hate to feel like this was just another show.’ It wasn’t, and it never will be for me. There are some things in life that stay with you forever, and yeah, that was one.”

Read the full story and watch the performance of “Rock And Roll” from that show below.