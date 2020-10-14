It’s mid-October, which means Halloween is weeks away, which means it’s already time to ignore it and all other upcoming holidays and start counting down to Christmas. Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl is certainly in the holiday spirit, as he has joined The Bird And The Bee — Greg Kurstin (who produced Foo Fighters’ Concrete And Gold) and Inara George — for a cover of a holiday classic: “Little Drummer Boy.”

Yes, Grohl plays drums on the track, which naturally takes on a more rocking vibe than most Christmas music. The recording will appear on Put Up The Lights, an upcoming holiday album from The Bird And The Bee that features covers and original songs.

George said of the album, “Working on a holiday record during summer is always strange, no matter what the circumstance. But working on a holiday album during the summer, and a global pandemic, worldwide civil rights protesting, historical wildfires and the lead up to the most important election of our lives is really, really strange. Although I have to admit, it felt like such a sweet little momentary escape singing ‘Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…’ all alone in my closet. It was a little respite from reality.”

This isn’t the first time Grohl and The Bird And The Bee have collaborated, as they covered Van Halen’s “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love” together on The Late Late Show in 2019. Both Kurstin and George also contributed to Foo Fighters’ Concrete And Gold track “Dirty Water.”

Listen to The Bird And The Bee and Grohl’s “Little Drummer Boy” cover above.