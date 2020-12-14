Ahead of the first night of Chanooka Hanukkah on December 10, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin announced that for each of the holiday’s eight nights, they would be celebrating by sharing a cover of a song by a Jewish artist. So far, they’ve taken on songs by folks including the Beastie Boys and Drake. For the fourth installment, they covered Peaches’ “F*ck The Pain Away,” a performance that was made extra special as they were joined by Peaches herself.

The performance was driven by aggressive synths and Grohl’s drumming, but perhaps most importantly, it’s a great opportunity to hear Grohl sing “suckin’ on my titties.” Sharing the video, Grohl wrote, “Drake’s not the only musical Jew from Canada…tonight we feature a Canadian rock G-Dess…who coincidentally grew up around the corner from a Canadian Jewish rock G-D (G-ddy Lee). Straight out the mikvah, here’s @peaches!”

Drake’s not the only musical Jew from Canada…tonight we feature a Canadian rock G-Dess…who coincidentally grew up around the corner from a Canadian Jewish rock G-D (G-ddy Lee). Straight out the mikvah, here’s @peaches! #hanukkahsessions #happyhanukkah pic.twitter.com/wV0vTGwOlR — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 14, 2020

When initially announcing the series, Grohl wrote, “With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!!”

Watch Grohl, Kurstin, and Peaches perform “F*ck The Pain Away” above.