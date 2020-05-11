Post Malone capped off April by performing a livestream set of Nirvana covers, and people who were in or close to the band gave their approval (namely, Courtney Love and Krist Novoselic). Now, the remaining surviving Nirvana member, Dave Grohl, has shared his thoughts on the livestream, and he was a big fan.

He spoke about it during a recent interview with ALT 98.7 FM, saying:

“It was so weird, because I was writing… I started this Instagram page called ‘Dave’s True Stories,’ because I thought, ‘Well, I just wrote a whole record, I don’t wanna write music. And I don’t really know what else to do, so I’ll just write all these stories.’ So I’m sitting there writing one of these stories out, and someone said, ‘Hey, Post Malone is live on YouTube right now doing a whole set of Nirvana covers.’ And I’ve met him before. He’s really nice, he’s really cool. I’ve met his dad, he’s cool too. So I was, like, ‘Oh, that’s kind of cool. I’m in the middle of writing something.’ And then I started getting hit with texts, people texting me, like, ‘Yo, are you watching this Post thing?’ And I’m, like, ‘No, I’m writing right now.’ They’re, like, ‘It’s pretty good.’ I’m, like, ‘Really?’ So I keep on writing. Another text comes in, ‘Dude, are you watching this Post Malone thing?’ And I’m, like, ‘No.’ So finally I tuned it. […] I started watching, and first of all, watching Travis [Barker] play the drums to those Nirvana songs, I was honored. I thought that was super cool. More than the sound of it and more than the chords and whatever, it just sort of felt good. To me, it didn’t feel weird. They were killing it. So I watched a bunch of it. I was like, ‘That was really cool.’ I don’t get to see other people do Nirvana songs often, and he seemed perfectly comfortable with it, and it sounded great. […] Even the die-hard Nirvana people that I know were, like, ‘Dude, he’s kind of killing it right now.'”

During the chat, Grohl also compared the upcoming Foo Fighters album to David Bowie, saying, “It’s filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It’s kind of like a dance record, but not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove. To me, it’s our David Bowie’s Let’s Dance record. That’s what we wanted to make, we wanted to make this really up, fun record.”

Watch the full interview below.