Dave Grohl recently released his memoir The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music, and it’s doing quite well. In fact, it made the Foo Fighters leader a best-selling author, as the memoir currently sits atop the New York Times‘ Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction best-seller list. Grohl guested on The Late Late Show yesterday and spoke about the book and how good it felt for him, a high school dropout, to show the book to his mother, who taught at the school that Grohl left.

James Corden asked Grohl who he was most excited to share the good news about his book with, and Grohl started by explaining the writing background of his family, saying, “Both of my parents were writers: My mother was a creative writing teacher, my father was a speechwriter and journalist in Washington, DC. So the written and spoken word was appreciated in our family.”

Grohl continued, “When I got my first copy of the book, I just kind of went to my mom’s house and dropped it in her lap and was just like, ‘Bam! Book drop!’ I mean, I dropped out of the high school she was a teacher at, so for me to be like, ‘What’s up, Mom? I got a book,’ it felt pretty good.”

Grohl dropped out of high school when he was 17 years old, making the choice because he had a major opportunity in front of him: to be the drummer of Washington DC punk group Scream. He was with the group for a few years before it disbanded, which led to him joining Nirvana.

