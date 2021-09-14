On her quest to re-record her back catalog, Taylor Swift has earned plenty of supporters along the way. Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl is on board, and in fact, he actually once tried to do something similar.

A new Rolling Stone feature on Grohl and Foo Fighters includes an anecdote about Grohl at a party, speaking with a musician who plays with Swift. The artist told Grohl about Swift’s current mission to re-record her albums and the reasons behind it. A “deeply impressed” Grohl said of Swift’s re-recording process, “Like, f*ck yeah, girl. Hell hath no fury. Now I’m scared of her! I would be so nerdy and into it. I think it’s so much fun.”

He also noted that he once tried to do something similar and enlist the current iteration of Foo Fighters re-record the band’s 1995 self-titled album, which Grohl had recorded by himself over the course of a few days. However, the band’s wasn’t feeling the idea: “I was really into it. I was like, ‘It would sound like Styx, you know, instead of like a f*cking garage recording.’ Everyone was like, ‘No f*cking way, dude. People will wipe their asses with that.'”

