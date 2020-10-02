In recent months, Dave Grohl has been involved in perhaps the most adorable “feuds” in the history of music, swapping recordings back and forth with 10-year-old music prodigy Nandi Bushell. A couple weeks ago, he wrote a theme song for Bushell, and she returned the favor by writing and recording a song for Grohl. Bushell wrote the song, titled “Rock And Grohl — The Epic Battle,” and played all the instrumental parts herself, and the song is better than many written by people twice her age.

Bushell wrote in the video description, “Mr Grohl. The song you wrote for me was truly, truly EPIC! You really are LEGENDARY! I wrote a song for you to say THANK YOU! I made up and played all the instrument parts myself, just like you! It’s called ‘ROCK and GROHL, The EPIC Battle’! I hope you love my song, as much as I love your song for me! Whoever wins this round, it’s been an HONOUR to battle you. The Rock Gods of old are happy! Thank you Dave Grohl and @Foo Fighters.”

She also revealed that she had the opportunity to record the song in a professional studio, which she really enjoyed: “I had the most incredible time recording my song in a REAL studio!!! I was invited to @Metropolis Studios by Jamie from @RolandChannel. I got to work with 2 awesome producers Josh Wilkinson and Joe Rubel who taught me how to record instruments and make my song sound EPIC. Being in the studio was one of the best experiences of my life. I loved it!”

Watch Bushell perform “Rock And Grohl” above.