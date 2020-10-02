Indie

Dave Grohl’s 10-Year Old Drum Battle Opponent Returned The Favor And Wrote Him A Theme Song

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

In recent months, Dave Grohl has been involved in perhaps the most adorable “feuds” in the history of music, swapping recordings back and forth with 10-year-old music prodigy Nandi Bushell. A couple weeks ago, he wrote a theme song for Bushell, and she returned the favor by writing and recording a song for Grohl. Bushell wrote the song, titled “Rock And Grohl — The Epic Battle,” and played all the instrumental parts herself, and the song is better than many written by people twice her age.

Bushell wrote in the video description, “Mr Grohl. The song you wrote for me was truly, truly EPIC! You really are LEGENDARY! I wrote a song for you to say THANK YOU! I made up and played all the instrument parts myself, just like you! It’s called ‘ROCK and GROHL, The EPIC Battle’! I hope you love my song, as much as I love your song for me! Whoever wins this round, it’s been an HONOUR to battle you. The Rock Gods of old are happy! Thank you Dave Grohl and @Foo Fighters.”

She also revealed that she had the opportunity to record the song in a professional studio, which she really enjoyed: “I had the most incredible time recording my song in a REAL studio!!! I was invited to @Metropolis Studios by Jamie from @RolandChannel. I got to work with 2 awesome producers Josh Wilkinson and Joe Rubel who taught me how to record instruments and make my song sound EPIC. Being in the studio was one of the best experiences of my life. I loved it!”

Watch Bushell perform “Rock And Grohl” above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Rap Albums Of September 2020
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of September 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×