It’s been years since Dave Grohl needed to use his legendary Foo Fighters throne, which he sat on during concerts while recovering from a broken leg in 2015. The throne actually popped up at a concert last night, but it wasn’t a Foo Fighters show. Rather, Grohl lent his throne to Darin Wall, the bassist for Seattle doom metal band Greyhawk.

Earlier this month, Wall confronted a man who was approaching a Boise, Idaho venue with a gun. In the ensuing scuffle, Wall ended up getting shot in the thigh. Thankfully, the man was arrested. In Wall’s first concert since the incident, he sat on Grohl’s throne as he performed.

He posted about it on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself in the seat and wrote, “It was beyond a thrill to sit in Dave Grohl from @foofighters throne last night. This whole ordeal has been intense, surreal and humbling. Of course I wish it never happened, and that this bullet was not in my leg, but the love and support the rock and metal community has shown is staggering. Words can’t describe how moving this night was. Thank you all!”

He also spoke with Seattle’s KING-TV about how he came to have the throne, explaining that he appeared on a radio show and said he hoped he’d get to use the throne. Foo Fighters’ management caught wind of the story and Grohl was on board.

“He called me from the MTV VMA awards and [Grohl] said, ‘I’ll ship that throne up to you at my expense,'” Wall said.

Wall isn’t the first non-Grohl person to sit in the throne, as the Foo Fighters leader also lent it to Axl Rose back in 2016.