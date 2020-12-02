Aside from being known for their music, Death Cab For Cutie are longtime activists. At the beginning of the pandemic, the band’s vocalist Ben Gibbard shared a project to support the US Postal Service and a single to raise funds for Seattle’s homeless population. Now, the band is focusing their efforts on another cause with their newly announced benefit covers EP, The Georgia.

The project will be available for download only for 24 hours on the band’s Bandcamp page and sees covers of songs by famous Georgian artists like TLC, R.E.M., Cat Power, and more. All proceeds earned from the EP will be donated to Fair Fight, an organization founded by Stacy Abrams in 2018 that aims to address voter suppression, particularly in Texas and Georgia.

Speaking about the project in a statement, the band said they started this project in honor of Georgia flipping blue in the presidential election.

“Last month, Georgia flipped blue for the first time in a Presidential election since 1992 – due in large part to the tireless efforts of @staceyabrams and the men and women who work alongside her at Fair Fight.



We’ve recorded this collection of music as both a celebration of this monumental achievement, and to provide support for the fight ahead – in this case the upcoming special Senate election in January. With control of the Senate on the line, and with it the fate of so many things we care about, from climate action, to criminal justice reform, to voting rights, and everything in between – the stakes are uniquely high this time around.



As for The Georgia EP itself – we love it. It was recorded remotely over four days in our home studios during a productive blast of activity a few weeks ago, and mixed just a couple days later. In a year where so much of what we love to do has been put on pause, it felt so good to be making music together again. ”

Check out Death Cab’s The Georgia EP cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Waterfalls (TLC cover)”

2. “The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1 (Neutral Milk Hotel cover)”

3. “Fall On Me (R.E.M. cover)”

4. “Flirted With You All My Life (Vic Chesnutt cover)”

5. “Metal Heart (Cat Power cover)”

The Georgia EP is out 12/4 via Bandcamp. Get it here.

Death Cab For Cutie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.