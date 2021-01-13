All eyes were on the state of Georgia in recent months when the state flipped blue in the November presidential election. Some of Democrats’ success was thanks to Stacey Abrams‘ Fair Fight organization, which actively fought voter suppression in the state. In order to raise money for the organization ahead of the election, Death Cab For Cutie made a handful of covers available for 24 hours in the form of The Georgia EP. After the fundraiser was wildly successful, raising over $100,000 in a day, the band has now made the EP available on streaming services.

Speaking about the EP’s accomplishment in a video statement to fans, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard said:

“Because we are so happy with the results of the recent Georgia runoff elections, we have decided to release our EP ‘The Georgia E.P.’ – originally released on Bandcamp for 24 hours in early December – today on all streaming services, so that everybody can take a listen to it. It will also be available soon on peach vinyl, which we’re all very excited about. It’s an EP of covers of acts from Georgia including Neutral Milk Hotel, Vic Chesnutt, R.E.M., TLC, and Cat Power, and we had a blast making it. We raised over $100K for voting rights organization Fair Fight, which we’ve always been big supporters of; we’re really stoked. So, we hope you enjoy it and we hope to see you guys in person very soon.”

Stacey Abrams thanked the band on behalf of Fair Fight for their support following the generous donation. “Fair Fight is grateful for the support of Death Cab for Cutie in our fight for free and fair elections in Georgia and nationwide,” she said. “‘The Georgia E.P.’ helps tell the story of Georgia just as their contributions have helped us write the next chapter.”

Watch Death Cab For Cutie’s video statement above.

The Georgia EP is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

