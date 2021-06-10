Gloom-pop artist Deb Never is back with the delicate new song “Disassociate,” about a troubled artist getting older. By the end of the track, the production by Luke Wild and Michael Percy all but bottoms out, leaving Deb’s muffled voice carrying the song to the final chorus. The song comes with a glitchy music video of Deb running fearfully from some unknown aggressor in full goth regalia.

“Feels like something’s missing / Fall asleep right next to all my demons,” Deb sings in her muted, minimalist style. “Tell me that you’ll wake me when it’s over / Think I’m scared to death of growing older.”

The song comes from Deb Never’s forthcoming album, Where Have All The Flowers Gone, which is currently set for a “late July” release and chronicles her thoughts about the fast-changing, contemporary world. The album will feature collaborations from Michael Percy as well as Jim-E Stack and Jam City. Meanwhile, Deb will support Slowthai on his forthcoming Hell Is Home tour.

Earlier this year, Deb released two standalone singles, “Someone Else” and “Sorry,” establishing her sound as a mix of hip-hop-inflected alt-rock. Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, Deb internalized the area’s deep grunge roots as she flitted in and out of local bands. She left to start a solo career in Los Angeles and eventually released her House On Wheels EP via WEDIDIT in August of 2019.

Listen to “Disassociate” above.