Deftones may have just released their anticipated album Ohms back in September, but the band is already focusing their efforts on another project. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic album White Pony, Deftones tapped a handful of respected artists to remix each track on the album.

On Friday, we got a look at the results when Deftones shared a remix of “Passenger” by Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda. The new version of the track is much more zen compared to the raucous original, boasting fluttering melodies and a cascading beat drop. The new song is the second single release off the remix record White Pony / Black Stallion, and arrives after “Knife Prty” was reimagined by Purity Ring.

In other Deftones news, the band recently found themselves facing controversy when Stephen Carpenter recently revealed that he doesn’t believe in vaccines, COVID-19, or that the earth is round. Speaking about his conspiracy theories as a guest on the podcast Tin Foil Hat With Sam Tripoli, Carpenter called the virus “bullsh*t” while refusing to acknowledge that wearing a mask slows the spread of COVID-19 (which it does!).

Listen to the “Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)” above and check out Deftones’ White Pony / Black Stallion cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Feiticeira (Clams Casino remix)”

2. “Digital Bath (DJ Shadow remix)”

3. “Elite (Blanck Mass remix)”

4. “Rx Queen (Salva remix)”

5. “Street Carp (Phantogram remix)”

6. “Teenager (Robert Smith remix)”

7. “Knife Prty (Purity Ring remix)”

8. “Korea (Trevor Jackson remix)”

9. “Passenger (Mike Shinoda remix)”

10. “Change (In the House of Flies) (Tourist remix)”

11. “Pink Maggit (Squarepusher remix)”

White Pony / Black Stallion is out 12/11 via Warner Music. Pre-order it here.

