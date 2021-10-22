Dijon Feels Like A ‘Rodeo Clown’ As He Watches A Loved One Slip Away

Over the past two years, Dijon has been slowly but surely working up to the release of his debut album, Absolutely. Today, a week from its release, he shared its latest single, the plaintive “Rodeo Clown.” Over distressed guitar strumming, the LA-based singer-songwriting laments his partner’s growing distance, likening himself to a clown who paints on a smile as he pretends to be okay when he really isn’t. “I still wear the t-shirt that you gave me,” he croons. “You’re missing out on good, good lovin’.”

Last week, Dijon announced the release date of Absolutely (Friday, November 5), with a live performance video of Dijon and guitarist Mk.gee playing what is apparently the first song on his album (which was the title of the video on YouTube: “playing the first song from my first album”). Prior to that, Dijon released the single “Many Times,” along with a video of the jam session that produced it (or a clever reproduction thereof). Absolutely will be the full-length follow-up to Dijon’s well-received 2020 EP How Do You Feel About Getting Married?

Listen to Dijon’s “Rodeo Clown” above.

Absolutely is due 11/5 on R&R/Warner Records.

