Seeing as Dinosaur Jr. has been making music for nearly four decades, they’re no stranger to album rollouts. The band has been previewing their upcoming Kurt Vile co-produced LP Sweep It Into Space with a handful of breezy singles. On Wednesday, Dinosaur Jr. returned once again to further tease the album with the claymation video “Take It Back,” which also arrives with an exciting tour announcement.
About the visual, director Callum Scott-Dyson explained his vision:
“[I] really wanted to use the creature on the front of the album sleeve for Sweep It Into Space as an inspiration and springboard for its own little adventure, exploring some simple notions of creation, dependence, coming of age and searching for another like yourself. I wanted to mix those themes with my style of stop motion animation, everything being very DIY and handmade, using any materials I could get my hands on to bring the idea to life and give it a surreal and otherworldly feel. I’ve always been a really big fan of Dinosaur Jr, so I was working extra hard to do something that could add to such an awesome track and sit alongside it.”
Watch Dinosaur Jr.’s “Take It Back” video above and check out their Sweep It Into Space 2021 and 2022 tour dates below.
05/22/21 — Swanzey, NH @ Cheshire Fairgrounds
05/23/21 — New Haven @ CT Westville Music Bowl
07/27/21 — 07/30/21 – Big Indian, NY @ Camp Fuzz
09/07/21 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
09/09/21 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/10/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Venue TBA
09/11/21 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
09/13/21 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
09/14/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/16/21 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/20/21 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
09/21/21 — Kansas City, MO @ Truman
09/23/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live
09/24/21 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/25/21 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
09/27/21 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/28/21 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird
09/30/21 — Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre
10/01/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora
10/02/21 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
11/12/21 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/13/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
11/15/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
11/16/21 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/18/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/19/21 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
11/20/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/26/21 — Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music
11/27/21 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
02/03/22 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets
02/04/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
02/05/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
02/07/22 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall
02/08/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/10/22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market
02/11/22 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/12/22 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/15/22 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
02/16/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/17/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/19/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
02/20/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
02/22/22 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
02/23/22 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
02/25/22 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
02/26/22 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sweep It Into Space is out 4/23 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.