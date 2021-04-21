Seeing as Dinosaur Jr. has been making music for nearly four decades, they’re no stranger to album rollouts. The band has been previewing their upcoming Kurt Vile co-produced LP Sweep It Into Space with a handful of breezy singles. On Wednesday, Dinosaur Jr. returned once again to further tease the album with the claymation video “Take It Back,” which also arrives with an exciting tour announcement.

About the visual, director Callum Scott-Dyson explained his vision:

“[I] really wanted to use the creature on the front of the album sleeve for Sweep It Into Space as an inspiration and springboard for its own little adventure, exploring some simple notions of creation, dependence, coming of age and searching for another like yourself. I wanted to mix those themes with my style of stop motion animation, everything being very DIY and handmade, using any materials I could get my hands on to bring the idea to life and give it a surreal and otherworldly feel. I’ve always been a really big fan of Dinosaur Jr, so I was working extra hard to do something that could add to such an awesome track and sit alongside it.”

Watch Dinosaur Jr.’s “Take It Back” video above and check out their Sweep It Into Space 2021 and 2022 tour dates below.

05/22/21 — Swanzey, NH @ Cheshire Fairgrounds

05/23/21 — New Haven @ CT Westville Music Bowl

07/27/21 — 07/30/21 – Big Indian, NY @ Camp Fuzz

09/07/21 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

09/09/21 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/10/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Venue TBA

09/11/21 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

09/13/21 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/14/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/16/21 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/20/21 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

09/21/21 — Kansas City, MO @ Truman

09/23/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live

09/24/21 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/25/21 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

09/27/21 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/28/21 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

09/30/21 — Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

10/01/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora

10/02/21 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

11/12/21 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/13/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/15/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

11/16/21 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/18/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/19/21 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

11/20/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/26/21 — Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

11/27/21 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

02/03/22 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets

02/04/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

02/05/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

02/07/22 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall

02/08/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/10/22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

02/11/22 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/12/22 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/15/22 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

02/16/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/17/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/19/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

02/20/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

02/22/22 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

02/23/22 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

02/25/22 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

02/26/22 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sweep It Into Space is out 4/23 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.