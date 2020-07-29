UK duo Disclosure is gearing up for their anticipated record Energy, which is due out later this summer. The group began teasing a comeback in February when they released a new song each day for five days, comprising the EP Ecstacy. After sharing a particularly violent video with Aminé and Slowthai, Disclosure return with a more tranquil number.

Disclosure shared a video to their track “Douha” which features vocals by Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara, a song they originally teased during a Boiler Room DJ set in April. Directed by Mahaneela, Disclosure’s “Douha” visual was filmed three countries using nine different locations with three separate local film crews. With the help of the team, the scenic visual captures rural areas and cityscapes in Como, Italy, Johannesburg, South Africa, and New York City.

About the filming process, Mahaneela said: “Right now, all over the world, we’re going through an incredibly strange time. I wanted to make something that was visually beautiful, but also felt symbolic of what we’re all going through. People feel more isolated than ever and I wanted to create something joyful that really shows the power music and movement has and the connectivity it brings.”

Watch Disclosure’s “Douha” video above.

Energy is out 8/28 via Capitol. Pre-order it here.