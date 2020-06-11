In the summer of 2019, Dixie Chicks stirred up hope that they would have a new album out by the end of that year. Fans know that this did not come to pass, but that disappointment was short-lived, as Gaslighter was then given a May 1 release date. Again, that date was not met, as the trio delayed the album due to the coronavirus pandemic. That delay did not come with a new release date, but finally, the group has offered one with a fun announcement.

Taking to Instagram, the group shared a trio of images of their heads edited onto the bodies of figure skaters. All three are wearing sashes, and together, they read, “July 17, 2020.” The background of all images also features the album’s title, Gaslighter, repeated. The group also shared a combined version of the images on Twitter.

The delay of Gaslighter earlier this year came just days before its scheduled release. Still, fans shouldn’t mind waiting a bit longer, as they’ve already been patient for a while now. It’s been a long time since a Dixie Chicks album was given to the world, as their most recent full-length effort is Taking The Long Way, which dropped way back in 2006.