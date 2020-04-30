Last summer, the Dixie Chicks hinted at a monumental return to music. On the last day of 2019, their plans were revealed and the group shared their first new song since 2006, “Gaslighter,” while announcing its eponymous record. The record was slated to arrive on Friday, but the global pandemic shifted the group’s comeback plans. Rather than releasing the album, the Dixie Chicks shared another preview of their record Thursday with the emotive single “Julianna Calm Down.”

In an Instagram post, the Dixie Chicks shared the new single ahead of its arrival on streaming services. Produced by Jack Antonoff, who also produced Taylor Swift’s recent album Lover, the single is an empowering urge for young women to stand up for themselves in unhealthy relationships. The track starts out slow before a thumping kick drum triggers the crescendo of banjo and percussion. “Julianna calm down / You know he’s about to leave but don’t panic / Don’t give him the satisfaction that you can’t handle it,” lead vocalist Natalie Maines sings.

Gaslighter was originally slated for a May 1 release. However, due to the global pandemic, the trio can no longer roll out their comeback record as planned and the album has been put on hold indefinitely.

Listen to “Julianna Calm Down” above.