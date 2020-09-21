Indie

Earth, Wind & Fire Celebrate Their Unofficial Holiday With A New ‘September’ Remix

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Through their appearances in various pieces of pop culture, there are certain dates that have become beloved. Next month, for example, will bring Mean Girls Day, because of one line in the movie in which Lindsay Lohan’s character declared the day’s date: October 3. Ahead of that, though, is a favorite in the realm of silly music unofficial holidays: Earth, Wind & Fire Day, which is today.

Of course, the group’s iconic hit “September” begins with the lyric, “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” To mark the day, the band has shared a new version of the song, the “Eric Kupper Remix,” which they released towards the end of last week. The re-work of the song doesn’t alter much (as it shouldn’t) beyond giving it a stronger four-on-the-floor beat, making the legendary tune somehow even easier to dance to.

The song originally came out in 1978, and all these years later, it still gets fans excited. This morning, the song trended on Twitter in the US in various forms; As of this post, four of the top 30 trending topics are related to the song or Earth, Wind & Fire.

As for the significance of the 21st night of September, the song’s co-writer, Maurice White, has explained that there really isn’t any, saying in a 2014 interview, “We went through all the dates: ‘Do you remember the first, the second, the third, the fourth…,’ and the one that just felt the best was the 21st. I constantly have people coming up to me and they get so excited to know what the significance was. And there is no significance beyond it just sang better than any of the other dates. So… sorry!”

Watch the video for the new “September” remix above.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×