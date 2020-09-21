Through their appearances in various pieces of pop culture, there are certain dates that have become beloved. Next month, for example, will bring Mean Girls Day, because of one line in the movie in which Lindsay Lohan’s character declared the day’s date: October 3. Ahead of that, though, is a favorite in the realm of silly music unofficial holidays: Earth, Wind & Fire Day, which is today.

Of course, the group’s iconic hit “September” begins with the lyric, “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” To mark the day, the band has shared a new version of the song, the “Eric Kupper Remix,” which they released towards the end of last week. The re-work of the song doesn’t alter much (as it shouldn’t) beyond giving it a stronger four-on-the-floor beat, making the legendary tune somehow even easier to dance to.

The song originally came out in 1978, and all these years later, it still gets fans excited. This morning, the song trended on Twitter in the US in various forms; As of this post, four of the top 30 trending topics are related to the song or Earth, Wind & Fire.

As for the significance of the 21st night of September, the song’s co-writer, Maurice White, has explained that there really isn’t any, saying in a 2014 interview, “We went through all the dates: ‘Do you remember the first, the second, the third, the fourth…,’ and the one that just felt the best was the 21st. I constantly have people coming up to me and they get so excited to know what the significance was. And there is no significance beyond it just sang better than any of the other dates. So… sorry!”

Watch the video for the new “September” remix above.