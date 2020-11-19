Eddie Vedder has maintained a solo presence outside of Pearl Jam over the years, like his 2011 album Ukulele Songs and a smattering of singles, collaborations, and performances here and there. Last night, for instance, he performed solo for “Ventures Into Cures,” a virtual charity event that benefited EB Research Partnership, the nonprofit Vedder co-founded with his wife Jill to help find a cure for epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic skin disorder. He played two songs, “Matter Of Time” and “Say Hi,” and now he has released them both.

He shared a studio version of “Matter Of Time,” but a live performance version of “Say Hi.” Vedder says the former song was “written for everyone worldwide afflicted with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB),” while the latter was “written for Eli Meyer, a brave 6-year-old afflicted with Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa. The song is inspired by the #ComeSayHi movement, an initiative started by Eli’s siblings to ‘Come Say Hi’ to Eli to learn about EB.” Vedder fans may recognize “Say Hi,” as it’s a song has has performed some over the years.

These songs aren’t Vedder’s only releases of recent months. In September, he shared “Cartography,” which was part of Vedder’s soundtrack for Return To Mount Kennedy.

Watch the “Matter Of Time” and “Say Hi” videos above.