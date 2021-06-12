Although Elissa Mielke was the star of an old video by The Weekend (“The Zone,” from back in 2012), her own music couldn’t be farther from Abel Tesfaye’s icy R&B. As her debut EP Finally, out today shows, her tendency is toward rich, warm folk with piano and introspective lyrics. After announcing the EP earlier this year, and sharing the “Palace” and “Trying” videos, today the full project is here. She’s also shared another new video, for “Kind Of Thing,” a track that reflects on an old relationship and how it influenced her songwriting.

Fans of artists like Weyes Blood and Lana Del Rey’s latest album will most likely find something to love on Mielke’s new EP, which is folksy in all the best ways. Her journey in the music industry has definitely been a winding one, hence the EP’s title. After immersing herself in the scene in Toronto (hence The Weeknd connection), Mielke moved to Los Angeles in 2019 to recalibrate her approach, and at least to my ears, the wait has been worth it. Although it’s just four short tracks, the EP is a strong step forward for a still-emerging artist. Check out the “Kind Of Thing” video above and listen to Elissa’s full EP on Spotify.