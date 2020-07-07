Linnea Siggelkow released her shimmering debut album in April under the moniker Ellis. Siggelkow can’t tour behind her record due to the pandemic, but the singer has still found ways to keep her fans engaged with her music. On Tuesday, Siggelkow shared a surprise project. The new effort is an EP of covers, and Ellis has elected to take popular songs and reimagine them as haunting electropop ballads.

Siggelkow shared her Bedroom Covers EP through Bandcamp. The singer pulled from Taylor Swift’s most recent album and turned the title track, “Lover,” into a fuzzy, synth-heavy anthem. For the remainder of her EP, Siggelkow covered Dinosaur Jr.’s 2007 track “I Got Lost” and The Used’s 2002 number “Buried Myself Alive.”

Alongside the Bedroom Covers EP, Siggelkow said the project was a way for her to find inspiration in a time that is difficult to find creativity:

I haven’t been feeling very inspired to write lately. The world is feeling equally chaotic and slow, my mind feels very strange, so I have focused on learning other people’s songs and it’s been sort of a nice break. I wanted to cover songs by artists that have influenced me musically and as a songwriter. I love Taylor Swift’s to-the-point lyricism about her feelings, the relatability of her songs. Dinosaur Jr. is just such a cool band and J Mascis is one of my favourite guitarists. I’ve been practicing a lot more than I usually do, working on scales and trying to improve my technical skill — I want to be able to shred like J! And the Used was such a huge band for me growing up, Bert McCracken writes perfect emo songs that have stood the test of time.

<a href="http://ellissongs.bandcamp.com/album/bedroom-covers">Bedroom Covers by Ellis</a>

Listen to Ellis cover Taylor Swift, Dinosaur Jr., and The Used above.

Bedroom Covers EP is out now via Bandcamp. Get it here.