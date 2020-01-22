Fat Possum Records is one of the most esteemed labels in indie music. So, it’s a big deal that Ellis (real name Linnea Siggelkow) was able to captivate the folks in charge and get signed to the label, based on the strength of her self-released EP The Fuzz. Now, the Ontario musician is ready to make her presence on the label known: Her debut album, Born Again, is set for release on April 3.

Ahead of then, she has shared a video for the new single, “Fall Apart,” a warm slice of bedroom indie-pop with influences from shoegaze and dream-pop. Siggelkow says of the song:

“This is really just an honest reflection of my struggle with anxiety and how I can’t hide it from the people closest to me. It’s about the feeling the first time someone you admire sees you in your most vulnerable state, about putting in the work to get better but still having moments of weakness. My anxiety comes over me like a tidal wave, and it feels like I am spiraling out of control. I am finding better and healthier ways to cope, to talk myself down when I can feel myself starting to fall, but it still happens sometimes even though I wish that it didn’t.”

She also said of Born Again, “I grew up Christian and was quite devoted to faith up through my late teens, but I started challenging that once I got to university. Since then, I’ve been trying to redefine who I am and where I stand and what I think about these things on my own, and that journey very much played into the songwriting on this record.”

Watch the “Fall Apart” video above, and below, find the Born Again art and tracklist, as well as Ellis’ upcoming tour dates.

1. “Pringle Creek”

2. “Born Again”

3. “Shame”

4. “Embarrassing”

5. “March 13”

6. “Fall Apart”

7. “Happy”

8. “Into the Trees”

9. “Saturn Return”

10. “Zhuangzi’s Dream”

03/05 — Hamilton, ON @ Casbah

03/17-21 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/24 — Manitou Springs, CO @ Lulu’s Downstairs*

03/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

03/27 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/29 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

03/30 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

04/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of The Hill*

04/03 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room*

04/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

04/05 — San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe*

04/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge*

04/09 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge*

04/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*

04/13 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas

04/24 — Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

04/25 — Montreal, QC @ Ursa

04/26 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott

04/28 — New York, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

04/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

04/30 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

05/20 — London, UK @ The Lexington

05/27 — Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

05/28 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

* supporting Ratboys

Born Again is out 04/03 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.