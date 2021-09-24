Elon Musk Confirms He And Grimes Are ‘Semi-Separated’

In May of 2018, the world learned that Grimes and Elon Musk were dating, when they appeared together at the Met Gala. Now, not long after this year’s Met Gala, things between the couple — who have a son, X AE A-XII Musk, together — have changed: Musk revealed today that he and Grimes are “semi-separated.”

He broke the news in a statement given to Page Six, which says, “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The last time Grimes and Musk were seen together in public was at this year’s Met Gala; Although Grimes walked the red carpet alone, the two later met up inside. Meanwhile, in a TikTok video that Grimes posted last night, she tries to get X AE A-XII to say “mama,” and Musk’s voice can be heard in the clip, so it seems the two truly are on good terms as Musk says. Grimes, who often interacts with followers in the comments of her TikTok posts, does not appear to have addressed the semi-separation yet.