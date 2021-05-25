Elton John has had a career worth celebrating, which is exactly what is going to happen at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The event will air on Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m. on Fox, and during the ceremony, John will receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award. John will be the second-ever recipient of this award, following Bon Jovi three years ago. As part of the proceedings, John will be honored by a trio of vocalists: HER, Demi Lovato, and Brandi Carlile.

The singers were chosen because they “each reflect an aspect of John’s varied musical personality,” as Billboard notes. John also has a connection with two of the three artists performing in his honor: John collaborated with Carlile on her 2009 song “Caroline,” and aside from being friends with Lovato, the two have also performed together live.

Additionally, the award will be presented to John by Lil Nas X and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Aside from all the aforementioned artists, the iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to be star-studded. Usher is hosting and performing, and also making appearances will be The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), Doja Cat, and Dan + Shay.

