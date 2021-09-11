More than fourteen years ago, Elvis Perkins made his official debut with Ash Wednesday. The 11-track effort took nearly a decade to create; the first half was written around 2000 and the second completed after the tragic death of his mother Berry Berenson Perkin,s who was killed on American Airlines Flight #11, which struck the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. He honored both the 20th anniversary of the tragedy and his mother’s passing with a performance on CBS’s This Morning: Saturday.

Perkins performed three songs from Ash Wednesday: “While You Were Sleeping,” “Emile’s Vietnam in the Sky,” and the album’s closer “Good Friday.” He delivered the performance with his longtime band Dearland, which includes Berry Berenson Perkins’ godson Wyndham Garnett and Nick Kinsey, who was Wyndham’s elementary school friend and who knew and loved Elvis’ mother. The singer also sat for an interview, where he discussed the making of Ash Wednesday and the memories of his late mother.

The performance comes after Elvis released Creation Myths last fall. The album is comprised of nine songs with production from Sam Cohen, and it touches on Americana and folk sounds.

You can watch Elvis Perkins’ performances on CBS’s This Morning: Saturday in the videos above.