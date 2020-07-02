Father John Misty’s latest record, God’s Favorite Customer, was released just about two years ago. While the singer hasn’t shared any information about his next studio release, Father John Misty is still debuting fresh music: The singer compiled a handful of covers for the EP Anthem +3, which will benefit select charities.

Anthem +3 features covers of songs by Leonard Cohen, Link Wray, and Cat Stevens. The four-track effort will see an early release via Bandcamp on a day the platform is waiving their fees. Father John Misty will donate proceeds earned from the EP to CARE Action, an international humanitarian organization fighting global poverty, and Ground Game LA, a community-driven organization dedicated to building power for the residents of LA.

Father John Misty’s Anthem +3 marks the second effort released in recent months that aims to raise funds for charity. Most recently, the singer shared the live album Off-Key In Hamburg as a way to assist musicians affected by the pandemic. Also released through Bandcamp, all proceeds from the live album went to MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief project, which provides financial assistance to musicians in need.

Check out Father John Misty’s Anthem +3 cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Anthem (Leonard Cohen)”

2. “Fallin’ Rain (Link Wray)”

3. “Trouble (Yusuf / Cat Stevens)”

4. “One Of Us Cannot Be Wrong (Leonard Cohen)”

Anthem +3 is out 7/3 on Bandcamp and 7/14 everywhere via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.