Amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, musicians are coming together to offer support to those stuck in isolation. Some artists are hosting daily livestream sessions to keep fans entertained. Other musicians are offering financial support, like Rihanna who recently pledged $5 million in relief aid. Father John Misty is the lastest artist to offer financial donations. The singer is donating all proceeds from a live album to benefit those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Father John Misty released the live album Off-Key In Hamburg Monday. The 20-track record directly benefits the Recording Academy’s philanthropic arm MusiCares. The foundation recently established a COVID-19 relief fund to support musicians who have been affected by the virus and has already pledged $2 million to “keep the music community alive and thriving, giving it as much as it gives us.” Father John Misty’s live album adds to the foundation’s relief fund. All proceeds from his live record will go to MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief project.

Listen to Father John Misty’s “Holy Sh*t (Live)” above. Below, find the Off-Key In Hamburg cover art and tracklist.

1. “Hangout At The Gallows”

2. “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings”

3. “Mr. Tillman”

4. “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest of Them All”

5. “The Night Josh Tillman Came To Our Apt.”

6. “Strange Encounter”

7. “Total Entertainment Forever”

8. “Things It Would’ve Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution”

9. “Ballad Of The Dying Man”

10. “A Bigger Paper Bag”

11. “I Went To The Store One Day”

12. “Nancy From Now On”

13. “Chateau Lobby #4 (In C For Two Virgins)”

14. “Please Don’t Die”

15. “The Palace”

16. “God’s Favorite Customer”

17. “Pure Comedy”

18. “Holy Sh*t”

19. “I Love You, Honeybear”

20. “Leaving LA”

Off-Key In Hamburg is out now via Sub Pop. Get it here.

Read more of Uproxx’s coverage on the coronavirus here.