Faye Webster started teasing a new album last year when she released the single “Better Distractions.” Then, last month, she officially announced I Know I’m Funny Haha, which is set to drop in June via Secretly Canadian. Now she has returned with another taste of the album, a video for the title track. The clip for the mellow tune is a compilation of home videos, which, appropriately, feature a lot of laughter.

Webster says of the song:

“‘I Know I’m Funny Haha’ went from being a thought, to a lyric, to a song title, to an album title. These are the thoughts that go through my head when writing a song — things that people might easily overlook and don’t think are worthy or pretty enough to be sung. I think that’s what people relate to it the most, and I think it’s an aspect of songwriting that you don’t get to hear often. This song feels all over the place but at the same time, it tells a story so simple and understandable. Me not getting my security deposit back from my landlord, my partner’s family forgetting who I am because they were drunk, wanting to be in a rock band with Booth…. it almost sounds like a mad lib at first sight, but it just works”

Watch the “I Know I’m Funny Haha” video above.

I Know I’m Funny Haha is out 6/25 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.