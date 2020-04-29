Fenne Lily is on the rise. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter found herself an audience with her 2018 self-released debut album, On Hold, enough so that she is now signed to Dead Oceans. She has also opened for established indie favorites like Lucy Dacus and Andy Shauf, and if the global situation allows, she is set to open for Waxahatchee this fall. Lily made her Dead Oceans debut last month with “Hypochondriac,” and now she is back with her second single for the label, “To Be A Woman Pt. 2.”

The song was a strong choice for a follow-up single, as it shows off her versatility. While “Hypochondriac” was a peaceful tune, “To Be A Woman Pt. 2” is less restrained in its approach, carried by its calm rumbling verses that lead to storms of guitar. That’s reflective of the track’s theme, as Lily says of the song:

“Usually when writing about rage, most of the initial anger I feel towards the person or situation becomes diluted through the recording process, but this song was different. ‘To Be a Woman Pt. 2’ is a call to arms. It’s raw and furious, coming from a place of frustration and pain born from a loss of control and a breach of trust. The result of a manipulative relationship, it’s both a retaliation against subordination and a reclamation of power.”

Listen to “To Be A Woman Pt. 2” above.