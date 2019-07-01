Fiona Apple Is Donating Her ‘Criminal’ Royalties To Support Refugees

Getty Image

Fiona Apple has announced a pledge to donate two years’ worth of royalties earned from her song “Criminal” to the WhileTheyWait fund.

As reported by Pitchfork, Apple made the announcement on Monday via a letter shared to the Tumblr fan page FionaAppleRocks. WhileTheyWait helps refugees secure housing, food, clothing, and legal assistance. “After months and months of reading the news about how my country is treating refugees, I’ve become gutted with frustration trying to figure out the best way to help,” Apple wrote. “It seems to me that the best way I can help detainees is to contribute to payment of their legal fees.”

Apple chose “Criminal” to fund her donation not just because of the evocative title, but because it is her most-requested song for TV, film, and commercial placement. For the years of 2019 and 2020, any money Apple makes from “Criminal” will be donated to WhileTheyWait.

The singer-songwriter urged others in the music industry to donate royalties to charitable causes, and encouraged readers to check out WhileTheyWait’s website to learn more about the organization. “I could write a song about this and maybe I will but for now, I will use “CRIMINAL” to help the WRONGLY criminalized get justice.”

Read Apple’s full Tumblr post here, and learn more about WhileTheyWait here.