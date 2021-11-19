If the latest track from FKA Twigs sounds like it belongs in a James Bond film, well…it’s because it kinda does. Well, not James Bond though, but another spy thriller about an independent intelligence agency of ruthless spies called The King’s Man. The film is directed by Kick-Ass, Layer Cake, and X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn, and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Harris Dickinson, and Djimon Hounsou banding together to stop the evil Rasputin and other despicable villains from wreaking havoc on the world.

On “Measure Of A Man,” FKA Twigs delivers her always excellent and sultry vocals over a string-heavy and crackling drum beat; it’s a cinematic canvas for her voice to soar. The emerging British rapper Central Cee drops a punishing verse before Twigs flexes over a horn section on the track. It’s a well done soundscape for a spy flick.

Aside from this song, Twigs recently took to a Discord chat and teased a new mixtape due out as early as late this year, saying that “it’s really deep emotional and honest but hopefully more golden tears than blue i channelled my melancholy differently this time and it was so amazing.”

Listen to “Measure of a Man” above and watch the trailer for The King’s Man — out 12/21 — below.