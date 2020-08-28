FKA Twigs is a world-class musician, but she also takes her talents not directly related to that seriously. She has gravitated towards pole dancing in recent years after learning how to do so for her 2019 “Cellophane” video. Now she has added a new skill to her arsenal, as she shows off some adept swordsmanship for her new “Sad Day” video.

In the six-minute clip, she follows a man into a cafe and confronts him with some angular dance moves before drawing her sword. From there, the two engage in bladed combat, which eventually spills outside. From there, the two take to the skies, and not to spoil the clip, but Twigs ends up a little worse for wear… or does she?

The clip was directed by Hiro Murai, whose most recent video before this was Childish Gambino’s famous “This Is America” visual. He also worked with Glover on Atlanta and Guava Island.

Twigs said in a press release, “Everything I’ve previously done with my body, all the training and dancing, has led to this point.” The release also notes that she spent three years training in Wushu, a Chinese martial art, under Master Wu of the Shaolin Wushu Centre.

Watch the “Sad Day” video above.