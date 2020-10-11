Next month will mark the one year anniversary of FKA Twigs’ critically acclaimed sophomore album, Magdalene. The project arrived four years after her debut album, LP1, but thanks to a recent interview the singer did, fans may not have to wait as long for her third album. Sitting down with the Grammy Museum’s Programs at Home series for a virtual chat, the singer revealed that she recorded an entire new album during quarantine and is “just finishing” the project.

“I ended up, in actual fact, making a whole album in quarantine,” Twigs said at the beginning of the interview. “I just decided one day. It was kind of, maybe one-third of the way through and I just said, ‘you know what, I’m just going to make an album,’ and I just went and did it.”

She also revealed that she created the album with artist and producer El Guincho as well as other collaborators she worked with via FaceTime.

“And it was really amazing because I worked predominantly with an amazing artist and producer called El Guincho,” she said. “I did the whole thing with pretty much all of the collaborators over FaceTime.”

Twigs would later elaborate on her experience with creating the album through FaceTime.

I was working with people I’d never met in real life and we were doing the whole thing over FaceTime and it was great because I couldn’t go in the studio at the beginning. So I was getting beats and having to work from MP3s, and then I would writing melodies in the day with [El Guincho] and then in the night I would call some of my friends in America who made music and I would have a glass of wine and chill and write lyrics and talk about what the song’s about.

The interview arrives after FKA Twigs flaunted her impressive swordsmanship skills in her “Sad Day” video last month. You can watch her interview for the Grammy Museum’s Programs at Home series here.