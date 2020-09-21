The pandemic has changed album release cycles. One thing from the before times that remains intact, though, are surprise releases. In fact, one of the most beloved indie groups is getting ready for one: Fleet Foxes have announced that their new album, Shore, will be out tomorrow (September 22). The album will be their first since 2017’s Crack-Up.

They made the announcement on social media, revealing the record will be available at 9:31 a.m. ET, to coincide with the autumn equinox. Additionally, the album will be accompanied by a “55-minute Super-16mm film ‘Shore,’ filmed and directed by Kersti Jan Werdal.”

The band hasn’t confirmed much more info than that, but some tidbits have emerged from other sources as well. The album art appears to have found its way out into the world, and it reveals the album’s tracklist. The tracklist as it appears on the art seems to closely mirror a partially whited-out tracklist that Robin Pecknold shared around this time last year.

Check out the rumored tracklist below.

1. “Wading In Waist-High Water”

2. “Sunblind”

3. “Can I Believe You”

4. “Jara”

5. “Featherweight”

6. “A Long Way Past The Past”

7. “For A Week Or Two”

8. “Maestranza”

9. “Young Man’s Game”

10. “I’m Not My Season”

11. “Quiet Air / Gioia”

12. “Going-To-The-Sun Road”

13. “Thymia”

14. “Cradling Mother, Cradling Woman”

15. “Shore”

Shore is out 9/22 via Anti-.