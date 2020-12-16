The holiday season is upon us and musicians everywhere are celebrating in their own way. Dave Grohl and his cohort Greg Kurstin have been commemorating each night of Hanukkah with covers of popular songs by various Jewish musicians. Florence And The Machine vocalist Florence Welch is also ringing in the joyous season, but she took a more traditional route.

As part Nordoff-Robbins’ annual charity event The Stars Come Out To Sing For Christmas, many artists and musicians gathered to deliver carols, poems, and inspiring messages. Welch appeared during the event to give an operatic rendition of the classic song “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Welch tenderly delivered the lyrics from a box seat of an opera house, filling the opulent room with her moving vocals.

Along with Welch, there were an array of artists who joined in on the carols to raise money for the Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy charity. The organization aims to bring a creative music therapy approach to children with psychological, physical, or developmental disabilities. Their annual fundraising event is usually hosted in-person but went virtual this year. It was hosted by Nile Rodgers and saw performances from the likes of The Who’s Roger Daltrey, OneRepublic, Robbie Williams, Tony Bennett, Neil Young, and more.

Watch Welch perform “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” above.