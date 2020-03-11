Flume has been one of the defining electronic musicians of the past decade, and he has worked with some big names over the years. Now he has added another esteemed figure to that roster, as he has shared a new collaboration with Toro Y Moi, “The Difference.” The upbeat song also scored a big promotional placement: “The Difference” is featured in a new ad for Apple AirPods Pro, which also launched today.

Flume said of working with Toro Y Moi, “We made this song between a day at my place in LA and a day at Chaz’s spot in Oakland. This was our first time working together, I’ve been a Toro Y Moi fan for a while. His song ‘Talamak’ is a longtime favorite. I listened to that one a lot when I first started Flume as a project.”

The new song comes quickly after Flume’s announcement of “Flume & Friends,” a series of three shows at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre during which he will look back at different eras of his career. Over the course of the three nights (June 8, 9, and 10), Flume will be joined by Cashmere Cat, Shlohmo, Mura Masa, Clams Casino, Kučka, Sophia, and of course, Toro Y Moi.

Flume & Friends 2020 3 nights celebrating 3 eras of Flume music June 8-10 | Red Rocks Sign up for presale at https://t.co/Iqdj4sTrw1 pic.twitter.com/TmangB3UmP — Flume (@flumemusic) March 9, 2020

Watch the “The Difference” video above.