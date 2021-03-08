Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters have shown a lot of love for disco lately. A month ago, Dave Grohl picked the Bee Gees’ Saturday Night Fever soundtrack as an album all kids should listen to, saying, “If you put Saturday Night Fever on, it’s going to feel like Saturday night, but it could be a Monday morning.” Not long after that, the band covered the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing.” The band’s Rami Jaffee also recently noted that Saturday Night Fever would be included on his party playlist.

The band’s recent fascination with disco continued over the weekend while they participated in the Rock-N-Relief livestream. They performed a live set for the benefit, which included a cover of Andy Gibb’s disco classic “Shadow Dancing.” The song, which spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the charts in 1978, is about as close to a Bee Gees song as a non-Bee Gees song gets: Gibb wrote it with Bee Gees members (and his brothers) Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb.

The band’s rendition gave the song a bit more of a live edge, although it still maintained a strong groove. Taylor Hawkins sang lead vocals from behind his drum kit while Grohl sang some Gibb-inspired backing vocals.

Watch Foo Fighters cover “Shadow Dancing” at 5:44:15 into the video above.