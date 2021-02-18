2020 was a big year for disco, headlined by songs and albums from artists like Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, and BTS. Now Foo Fighters are continuing that party into 2021 by covering a Bee Gees classic, “You Should Be Dancing.”

The group performed the track for Jo Wiley’s BBC Radio 2 Sofa Session series, and while the cover has a bit more of a rock edge than the original does, Foo Fighters didn’t stray too far from the Bee Gees disco formula. Dave Grohl even busted out a high-pitched vocal impression and totally nailed it.

In case you missed it, Foos caught up with @jowhiley on @BBCRadio2 and premiered the 'Dee Gees.' 🕺 Check out the cover now on @BBCSounds: https://t.co/RuhWFbKtKh pic.twitter.com/6QZ994Af2o — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 18, 2021

Elsewhere on the program, Grohl explained how the group came to cover the song and revealed that singing like the Bee Gees was a delight:

“We’ve been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day, we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, ​’Record a cover song for Jo.’ And while we were having this conversation, somebody said, ‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’ And I was like the last person on Earth… the only person that hadn’t seen it. So I was like, ‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’ And someone was like, ‘OK, how do you wanna do it?’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.’ […] We started recording the instrumental track and then I thought, ​’OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it,’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life. I didn’t realize that my voice could, like… [sings with a high voice]. I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

Meanwhile, Grohl recently declared that the Bee Gees’ Saturday Night Fever soundtrack is essential listening for kids, saying, “If you put Saturday Night Fever on, it’s going to feel like Saturday night, but it could be a Monday morning.”

Check out a snippet of the Bee Gees cover above and listen to the full session here, with the Bee Gees cover opening the program.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.