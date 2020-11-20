Indie

Dave Grohl Admits Defeat In His Intense Drum Battle With Nandi Bushell

Foo Fighters aren’t too far removed from releasing their new single “Shame Shame,” and they brought the song to The Late Show for a performance last night. Dave Grohl also sat down with Stephen Colbert for an interview, and during their chat, he officially conceded defeat in his drum battle with his 10-year-old opponent, Nandi Bushell.

Grohl told Colbert about first seeing Bushell’s videos, saying, “She’s just beating the crap out of her drum set, and when she does drum rolls, she screams. […] I was like, ‘Oh my God, this kid is a force of nature, and she’s an amazing drummer.'”

He then walked through the story of the drum battle and admitted that when it comes to his “feud” with Bushell, he’s hanging up his sticks, saying, “Sometimes you just have to concede defeat. […] There was nothing I could do! I was literally being called out by the school bully, like, ‘I’ll see you on the playground after school!’ Every time she would send me one of these videos, put one of these videos on her page, I just thought like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna get my ass kicked again.’ It just happened over and over and over again.”

Watch Grohl and Foo Fighters on The Late Show above.

